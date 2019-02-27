Secondary school teachers in one hour work stoppage over violent incident

Secondary school teachers members of OLTEK and OELMEK will stage a one hour work stoppage on Wednesday to protest a violent incident at Larnaca’s Ayios Lazaros Technical School.
OLTEK president Panayiotis Lyssandrou told the Cyprus News Agency that the teachers will abstain from work at 11 am.
“The work stoppage is a protest and in order to raise awareness that violence in schools is a problem which must be tackled,” he said.
According to the Cyprus News Agency two pupils and two teachers were injured during yesterday’s incident when an 18 year old pupil rowed and then allegedly assaulted a 17 year old. He then allegedly injured two teachers who stepped in to help.
The 17 year old pupil was taken Larnaca Hospital with minor head injuries and was admitted for precautionary reasons, the Cyprus News Agency said.
One of the teachers was taken to a private hospital in Larnaca with a broken nose while the second went to a private hospital in Nicosia with abrasions.
Police said the 18 year old was out of control and was taken to Larnaca Hospital and examined by a psychiatrist under a court order. From there he was taken to Athalassa psychiatric hospital.
Read more: