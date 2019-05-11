Second youth in custody in connection with theft and robberies

Pafos District Court has ordered a two-day remand against a 16-year old, wanted by the police in connection with thefts and robberies.
According to the police, the 16-year old has been collaborating with a 17-year old, who was arrested on 17th April, when police found in his possession and in a stolen car he was in various stolen items.
The stolen car was located on April 17, in Pafos. Mobile phones, car registration plates, car keys, a closed circuit camera sensor, a car battery, knives, a screw driver, torches, a hood and other items were found in the stolen car.
The 17-year old was arrested for illegal possession of property.
During investigations, it emerged that a 16-year old could be involved in these cases and an arrest warrant was issued against him. He was arrested in Pafos and police found in his possession a knife.
Investigations into the case continue.