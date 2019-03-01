Second wettest five months since 1901

Initial estimates by the met office show that total rainfall from October 2018 to the end of February 2019 was 620.8 mm — which corresponds to 165% of the average.
This makes it the second wettest five month period since 1901.
The table below shows that the wettest five months were from October 1968 to February 1969 with 627.7 mm.
Third was 1929/1930 with 595.4 mm and fourth was 1934/35 with 592.9 mm.
The five month period of October 1911 to February 1991/92 came in sixth with 572.4 mm while 1905/05 was seventh with 566.2 mm.
Making up the remaining top ten were 2011/2012 (550 mm), 1944/45 (539.5 mm) and 1961/62 with 532.3 mm.
|
HYDROLOGICAL YEAR (OCT-FEB)
|
OCT
|
NOV
|
DEC
|
JAN
|
FEB
|
TOTAL OCT-FEB
|
RANK
|
1968/69
|
41.6
|
161.9
|
205.9
|
205.0
|
13.3
|
627.7
|
1
|
2018/19
|
57.2
|
48.7
|
178.3
|
197.3
|
139.3
|
620.8
|
2
|
1929/30
|
55.0
|
53.8
|
204.8
|
178.8
|
103.0
|
595.4
|
3
|
1934/35
|
33.5
|
19.5
|
252.1
|
159.9
|
127.9
|
592.9
|
4
|
1928/29
|
32.2
|
120.1
|
133.7
|
108.5
|
182.3
|
576.8
|
5
|
1911/12
|
25.3
|
36.6
|
292.9
|
128.9
|
88.7
|
572.4
|
6
|
1904/05
|
46.5
|
162.9
|
117.0
|
115.7
|
124.1
|
566.2
|
7
|
2011/12
|
14.5
|
80.5
|
117.2
|
238.4
|
99.4
|
550.0
|
8
|
1944/45
|
58.4
|
46.8
|
217.5
|
126.6
|
90.2
|
539.5
|
9
|
1961/62
|
63.5
|
25.7
|
235.3
|
77.5
|
130.3
|
532.3
|
10
