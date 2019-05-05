Second body retrieved from Mitsero lake

Authorities on Sunday retrieved a suitcase containing a body in an advanced stage of decomposition from Kokkini Limni (red lake) in Mitsero.

A 35 year old suspected serial killer has told police that he dumped three suitcases with the bodies of two women and one eight year old girl in the lake.

Two state pathologists are at the scene. A post-mortem will determine the identity of the victim.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that authorities will continue searching the lake.

Philenews reports that a sonar system which was delivered on Friday from the US, assisted in locating the suitcase.

A 35 year old National Guard officer is in custody in connection with the murders as he has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two children.

Four bodies have been retrieved in the past three weeks – two from an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero, one from a dry well at Orounta firing range and one from the red lake in Mitsero.

