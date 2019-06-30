Menu
Second man arrested in pregnant woman’s fatal stabbing in London

June 30, 2019 at 2:48pm
Edited by

British police arrested on Sunday a second man on suspicion of stabbing to death a 26-year-old pregnant woman in south London a day earlier.

The woman, who was identified by the police as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, was around eight months pregnant. Her baby, delivered at the scene and taken to hospital, remains in a critical condition.

Police said http://news.met.police.uk/news/victim-in-croydon-murder-named-as-police-make-second-arrest-374548 they made the second arrest, of a 29-year-old man, in the case on Saturday and have kept him custody.

They had initially arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder but he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been established, police said.

Reuters

