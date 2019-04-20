Second body of unknown woman found in Mitsero mine shaft

Authorities have reportedly found a body in the mine shaft in Mitsero where a 38 year old woman was found dead last Sunday.

Police said that the body seems to belong to an unknown woman.

The body was naked and in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The fire service has left the area.

Nicosia CID head Neophytos Shiailos said the search will resume tomorrow. He said that police are looking into the possibility that more bodies could be in the mine shaft.

Search continues in Xyliatos dam

Police, with the help of divers, are still searching the area near Xyliatos dam to locate the 38 year old woman’s daughter.

Second suspect released

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a 30 year old Greek Cypriot man who was arrested in connection with the case, was released without charges.

The main suspect in the case, a 35 year old National Guard officer is said to have admitted to committing the murder.

Police said that the 35 year old was using the 30 year old’s pictures on social media accounts, where he met the woman.

