Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.7% in Cyprus in Q3 of 2019

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in the euro area, by 0.3% in the EU 28 and by 0.7% in Cyprus during the third quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter.

A flash estimate published by Eurostat on Thursday also showed that, in the second quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU 28 and by 0.7% in Cyprus.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.2% in the euro area, by 1.3% in the EU 28 and by 3.0% in Cyprus in the third quarter of 2019, after +1.2%, +1.4% and +3.1% respectively in the previous quarter.

During the third quarter of 2019, GDP in the United States increased by 0.5% compared with the previous quarter (after +0.5% also in the second quarter of 2019). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.0% (after +2.3% in the previous quarter).

Meanwhile the number of employed persons increased by 0.1% in both the euro area and the EU28 in the third quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2019, employment had grown by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU28.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.0% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU28 in the third quarter of 2019, after +1.2% and +1.0% respectively in the second quarter of 2019.

These data provide a picture of labour input consistent with the output and income measure of national accounts. (CNA)

