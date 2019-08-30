Search underway for woman missing from home in Korakou (photo)

A search is underway for Thekla Achilleos, 50, from the village of Korakou who was reported missing from her home on Thursday.
Police, civil defence and volunteers are taking part in the search. They are using drones and sniffer dogs.
Her car was reportedly found on Friday morning.
The woman is described a 1.72 metres tall, of slight build with brown eyes and short, light brown hair.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kakopetria police station on 22607031 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on telephone 1460. They can also contact police online on the police app.