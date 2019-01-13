Search for missing woman intensifies

Paphos are continuing their search for Eleni Plakides, 69, who has been missing from her home in Argakas since Thursday evening.
The search resumed with the first light of day on Sunday with the participation also of a police helicopter, Philenews reported.
Also participating in the search are police officers from Paphos HQ and from the police stations in the area, Civil Defence, the Game Service and the Forestry Department as well as friends and relatives of Eleni, a German married to a Cypriot and a resident of the area for many years.
The 69 year old left her house on Thursday evening to go to a nearby kiosk.
Her car was found near the Blue Lagoon on Friday afternoon in the Akamas. The car appeared to have become stuck in the mud and was locked.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Polis Chrysochous police station on telephone 26806280. Alternatively they can contact the closest police station, or telephone the emergency numbers 112 and 199 or the citizens hot line on 1460.