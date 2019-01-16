Menu
Stormy seas affecting desalination plants – possible water cuts

January 16, 2019 at 4:34pm

Despite heavy rainfall, the Water Development Department is calling on consumers to curtail water consumption, otherwise it may be obliged to cut supply in areas of Larnaca, Famagusta and Nicosia.

This is because besides the rain, the adverse weather has brought stormy seas which have led to the closure of desalination plants all over Cyprus.  The Tersefanou and Kornos refineries are operating normally, but there are problems at the Asprokremos refinery, it said.

Earlier the Nicosia Water Board said it was receiving a limited amount of water to supply consumers and urged them to reduce consumption significantly in order to avoid water cuts.

