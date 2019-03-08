Screening of “The 34th: the story of Marriage Equality in Ireland”

The Embassy of Ireland in Cyprus is organising a screening of the documentary “The 34th: the story of Marriage Equality in Ireland”. Spanning a decade that culminated in the 34th amendment to the Irish constitution, this documentary feature follows the founders and members of the Marriage Equality organization, as they campaigned for the extension of civil marriage to same-sex couples.
The screening will be followed by a presentations and Q&A with Gráinne Healy, Chair of the Marriage Equality Campaign and Monica Panayi, President of Accept – LGBTI Cyprus.
Entrance is free and the event will be in English.
Venue: Goethe Institute, 21, Markou Drakou Avenue, 1102 Nicosia.
March 12, 18:00