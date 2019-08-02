Scores of dogs microchipped as free programme gets underway (video)

Scores of dogs were microchipped for free on Thursday, first day of a government programme to help tackle Cyprus’ huge problem with stray dogs.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis told reporters on Friday that the microchipping programme was part of a wider effort to promote animal welfare, reduce the number of stray dogs and prevent dogs being stolen.

He said about 20,000 dogs will be microchipped for free over the next few months with the contribution of the vet services, animal welfare groups and the hunters association.

He said scores had been microchipped on the first day and expressed the hope that the numbers will continue so that every dog in Cyprus has a name and an owner and where there are problems — be it animal welfare or stolen dogs — to be able to track down the owner.

Coinciding with the launch of the programme, the ministry posted a video on its Facebook page stressing the importance of microchipping.

