Scheme to encourage G/Cypriots, Maronites to move to their Turkish-held villages

September 14, 2019 at 10:57am
Edited by

The government will provide financial aid to young Greek Cypriot couples and members of the Maronite community up to the age of 45 wishing to move to their Turkish-occupied villages, the Labour Ministry has announced.

Beneficiaries must be married or have entered a civil partnership and intend to reside permanently  with their family in their Turkish-occupied village for most days of the week. They must not be guaranteed minimum income recipients or receive other public aid.

According to needs, beneficiaries will receive up to €15,000 for families with children up to 18 years old, and €10,000 for families without children. Aid will be granted in two equal tranches —  upon their settlement and after competing six months of residence.

The amount of aid will be decided in accordance with each family’s plans  regarding building, repairing or maintaining their home, as long as beneficiaries receive no other aid for the same purpose, it is noted.

Moreover, they are entitled to an one-off financial assistance of up to €2,000 to cover appliances or other necessary items, after completing six months of residence.

Finally, they may receive up to €3,000 as a financial assistance for setting up a business.

After completing one year of permanent residence, recipients will be entitled to a monthly allowance, according to the Resettlement Scheme in the Turkish-occupied areas, for as long as they meet the requirements of the plan and can prove that they continue to reside permanently in their Turkish-occupied village, the announcement concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

(Cyprus News Agency)

