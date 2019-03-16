Scattered showers today with weather clearing in the afternoon

Today will be partly cloudy and mainly cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms initially but improving as from the afternoon. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail while snowfall is forecast in the higher Troodos peaks.
Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coast and around 5 C in the mountains.
Tonight will clear and temperatures will fall to 6 C inland, around 9 C on the coasts and 2 C in the mountains.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will rise gradually by Monday, remaining stable on Tuesday at higher than average for the time of year.
At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin, there was 26 cm of snow on Troodos Square.