Scattered showers today and tomorrow

Low pressure will continue to affect the area until Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms forecast for later today and for tomorrow.

Friday morning will see intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud that will lead to scattered showers, but later in the day it will become mainly cloudy with scattered showers in many areas and isolated thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail. Snowfall is expected in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will be 18 C inland, around 17 C on the coast and around 7 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and intervals cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to 8 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and 2 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snowfall is expected in the higher Troodos peaks.

The weather will improve from late Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will edge down inland and in the mountains to remain below average for the time of year.

Sunday and Monday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge up gradually to above average for the time of year.

At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 21 cm of snow on Troodos Square.