Scattered showers on Sunday, to clear overnight

Sunday will start off partly cloudy with the possibility of scattered showers mainly in the west and north, however from midday on scattered showers are also expected in remaining areas.
Temperatures will rise to 22 C inland, around 23 Co on the coast and 10 C in the mountains.
Tonight will start off partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, becoming gradually mainly fine.
Temperatures will fall to 10 C inland, around 13 C on the coast and around 14 C in the mountains.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine, however there will be increased cloud at intervals.
Temperatures will edge down on Monday, remaining at the same levels on Tuesday and Wednesday which will be close to average for the time of year.