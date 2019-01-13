Scattered showers on Sunday, police warn of fog in Troodos

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as a low pressure system affects the area. Snow is expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 14 C inland and on the coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers possible in some areas. Temperatures will drop to 5 C inland, around 8 C on the coasts and 1 C in the mountains where there may be frost.

Monday will be cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and snow in the mountains. Temperatures will remain basically unchanged which is average for the time of year.

A new, stronger low pressure system is expected on Tuesday which will be mainly cloudy with local rain, isolated thunderstorms and very strong winds. Snow will fall in the mountains and there may be snow in semi-mountainous areas at night.

Temperatures will be at the same levels with a noticeable drop at night.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Road update

Police has warned that there is fog in the Troodos area and visibility is low. Snow in Troodos Square early on Sunday morning was 45 cm. Roads are open but slippery.

In the Paphos district the Galataria-Salamiou roads is closed because of flooding of the Xeros river while Tselefos bridge remains closed.

In the Morphou district the following roads are open but slippery:

Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemythou, Prodromos-Trooditssa-Platres, Pedoulas-Moutoullas and Pedoulas-Kykkos, Kalaopanayiotis-Moutoullas, Kalopanayiotis-Yerakia-Kykkos, Ayios Demetrios-Paliomylos-Lemythou-Kaminaria-Tris Elies.

Police urged drivers to drive slowly and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

Updated information on the roads is available on the police’s app and its website www.cypruspolicenews.com.