Scattered showers on Monday morning; mainly fine later today

Scattered showers are expected on Monday morning, while the light dust will clear quickly the met office said.

It said that there will be intervals of sunshine and cloud in the morning with scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is expected in the higher mountain peaks.

In the afternoon the weather will become gradually mainly fine.

Temperatures will be 17 C inland and on the coasts and around 6 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but increased cloud on the west and north coasts may lead to light scattered showers.

Temperatures tonight will fall to 5 C inland, around 10 C on the west coast, around 8 C on the remaining coasts and around 0 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cloudy at intervals. In the morning it will be mainly fine inland and in the east. Scattered light showers are expected. Temperatures will edge up particularly inland in the mountains, to above average for the time of year.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cloudy at internals, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Dust is possible, while there may be sleet in the mountains. Temperatures will drop slightly to close for average for the time of year.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cloudy at intervals, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and snowfall in the mountains. Temperatures will remain close to average for the time of year.

There is 54 cm of snow in Troodos Square.