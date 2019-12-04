Scattered showers later today, temperatures to fall on Thursday

Weak low pressure is expected to affect the area.
Wednesday will be initially mainly fine but by the afternoon will become partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers, mainly in the west and north.
Temperatures will rise to 22 C inland and on the coast and 12 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to 10 C inland, around 13 C on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.
Thursday will start off mainly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms but will gradually clear.
Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud at intervals.
Temperatures will edge down to below average for the time of year on Thursday remaining at the same levels on Friday. A small rise in temperature is forecast on Saturday.