Scattered showers, dust at intervals

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and there will be dust at intervals, the met office said on Thursday.

The day will start of mainly fine, but from noon on will become cloudy at intervals with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

Winds will be strong to very strong and the sea rough.

Temperatures will be 19 C inland and on the coasts and around 11 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is possible in the higher Troodos peaks. Temperatures will fall to around 6 C inland, around 10 C on the coasts and around 0 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine with local increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures are not expected to show significant change and will remain a little above average for the time of year.

Saturday will be mainly fine. Increased cloud at intervals in the west and north may lead to scattered, light showers. Temperatures are expected to edge up.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with scattered showers and/or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Snow or sleet is expected in the higher Troodos peaks.

There was 55 cm of snow on Troodos Square on Thursday morning.