Scattered showers and light snowfall in mountains as unstable weather continues

After yesterday’s first snow in the Troodos Mountains, the weather will remain unstable with scattered showers and possible sleet in the mountains in the afternoon, and light snowfall tonight.

In its early morning weather forecast, the Met Office said weak low pressure is affecting the area while a low pressure system is expected on Thursday.

Tuesday will be overcast at intervals with scattered showers and in the afternoon isolated thunderstorms locally while there may be sleet in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will be 18 C inland and on the coast and around 8 C in the mountains.

Tonight will remain mainly overcast and isolated showers are expected. In the higher Troodos peaks, there will be light snowfall at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 9 C inland, around 12 C on the coast and 3 C in the mountains where locally there will be frost.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and at intervals mainly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms and sleet in the higher Troodos peaks,

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with showers at intervals and isolated thunderstorms in most areas, and snow at intervals in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Wednesday and Thursday at close to average for the time of year, but will edge up on Friday to a little above average.

