Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms as low pressure affects area

Low pressure is affecting the area bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Light dust is possible in the atmosphere, the met office said.

After local light fog clears, Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mainly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be 20 C inland and on the coast and 15 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snowfall is possible in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland, around 9 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.

On Thursday there will be intervals of increased cloud. Temperatures will remain at the same levels which is average for the time of year.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy and at intervals cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly as from noon on Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will edge down to a little below average for the time of year, remaining unchanged on Saturday.

At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 26 cm of snow on Troodos Square.