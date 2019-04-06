Scattered showers and dust over the weekend

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers as low pressure affects the area. There will be dust in the atmosphere from late afternoon.

Temperatures will be 21 C inland and on the coast and around 10 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall to 11 C inland and on the north coasts, around 13 C on the remaining coasts and 4 C in the mountains.

On Sunday, local increased cloud is expected to lead to scattered showers and/or thunderstorms mainly in the mountains and inland. There will be dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures will edge up to close to average for the time of year.

Monday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon increased local cloud may lead to scattered showers in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels.

On Tuesday, increased cloud at intervals will lead to isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly from noon on. Temperatures will edge down but remain close to average for the time of year.