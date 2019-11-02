Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected after midday

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

On Saturday intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and on the northern coast, mainly after midday. Temperatures will rise to 26 C inland and on the northern and eastern coasts, around 25 C on the rest of the coast and around 16 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland, around 15 C on the coasts and around 7 C in the mountains.

On Sunday intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and on the northern coast, mainly after midday.

On Monday the weather will be mostly fine with scattered increased cloud.

Tuesday will be mainly fine with some increased cloud early on in the day.