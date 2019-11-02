Menu
Local

Scattered rain and thunderstorms expected after midday

November 2, 2019 at 9:18am
Edited by

Weak low pressure is affecting the area.

On Saturday intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and on the northern coast, mainly after midday. Temperatures will rise to 26 C inland and on the northern and eastern coasts, around 25 C on the rest of the coast and around 16 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland, around 15 C on the coasts and around 7 C in the mountains.

On Sunday intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud are expected to lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, inland and on the northern coast, mainly after midday.

On Monday the weather will be mostly fine with scattered increased cloud.

Tuesday will be mainly fine with some increased cloud early on in the day.

You May Also Like

Local
November 2, 2019

Police Chief: 90 fixed and 20 mobile traffic cameras will be installed in 2020

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
November 2, 2019

Security Council briefing on Cyprus on the same day as trilateral meeting in Berlin

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
November 2, 2019

‘Driver using feet to steer vehicle not an isolated incident’, REACTION (vid)

Andreas Nicolaides