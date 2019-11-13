Menu
SBA searching for a man who escaped from psychiatric ward (PHOTO)

November 13, 2019 at 4:44pm
The British Bases (SBA) in Episkopi are searching for 39-year-old Kyriakos Georghiou from Trachoni who has escaped last night from the Limassol hospital psychiatric ward. He is considered to be dangerous with suicidal tendencies and is suspected for a case concerning domestic violence. 

The village of Trachoni in Limassol is within the boundaries of the British bases.

Anyone who is aware of anything that may assist in locating him, please contact SBA on either 1443, 25 967227, or the nearest Police Station or Citizens’ Contact Line at 1460

Source: Philnews

