Satellite pictures of Cyprus’ dams before and after the rains

Met office estimates show that the winter 2018/2019 was the second wettest since 1901.
Many dams in Cyprus have overflowed and others are nearing 100% storage levels, when in the beggining of October they were almost empty.
According to Water Development Department data (29/03/2019) the dams of Kalavasos, Yermasoyeia, Polemidia, Mavrokolympos, Asprokremmos, Argaka, Pomos, Ayia Marina, Vyzakia, Xyliatos and Kalopanayiotis have 100% water storage.
Evretos dam’s storage is at 95.6%, Kannaviou dam is at 82.1%, Dipotamos is at 80.4% and Kouris is at 78%.
The dams in Lefkara, Arminou and Achna are those with the lowest storage leves, with 53.9%, 38.6% and 36.5%, respectively.
Philenews published pictures taken by satellite, that show how dams in Cyprus looked in October 2018, compared with how they looked in March 2019.
(Featured image from Asprokremmos dam)
