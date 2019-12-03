Sasha Savaloni Guitar Recital

The Pharos Arts Foundation continues its long-established collaboration with the prestigious International Sevilla Guitar Competition and the Cervantes Institute in Cyprus, in presenting every year the first winner of the Competition. The First Prize Winner of the 2018 Sevilla competition, Sasha Savaloni is one of the most sought-after guitarists of his generation who has appears in some of the world’s most important international guitar festivals including the London Guitar Festival, St Magnus International Festival, Sul Tasto Paris, Festival de la Guitarra de Sevilla, Corde d’Autunno in Milan, Les Garrigues Memorial Emili Pujol. For his recital in Nicosia, on Friday 6 December 2019, at The Shoe Factory / 8:30pm, Sasha Savaloni will perform an exciting and wide-ranging programme of works by Schubert, Turina, Granados, J.S. Bach, de Falla, Brett Dean and Gaspar Sanz. The concert is kindly supported by the Embassy of Spain and the Cervantes Institute in Cyprus.

SASHA SAVALONI guitar

Classical guitarist Sasha Savaloni is the First Prize winner of the prestigious Sevilla International Guitar Competition 2018. As a soloist, he has performed with orchestras such as the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the European Union Youth Orchestra, and he has appeared as a recitalist all over Europe, in venues such as Kings Place (London), City Halls (Glasgow) and Holyrood Palace (Edinburgh), and in festivals including the London Guitar Festival, St Magnus International Festival, Sul Tasto Paris, Festival de la Guitarra de Sevilla, Big Guitar Weekend, Festival Corde d’Autunno in Milan, Les Garrigues Memorial Emili Pujol, Bath Guitar Festival, Shrewsbury Guitar Festival, Plug New Music Festival and Ullapool Guitar Festival.

Besides his triumphant win of the Sevilla Competition in 2018, Sasha Savaloni has been a winner of numerous important awards and prizes, including, the Second Prize, the Audience Award and Prize for the Best Performance of a Contemporary Work at the Miguel Llobet International Competition in Barcelona (2015), the Second Prize of the Ivor Mairants International Competition (2015), the Simon Young Memorial Award at the London International Guitar Competition (2016), the James Caird Bloch Prize for Best Performance by a String Player (2017).

A passionate chamber musician, Savaloni has collaborated with a number of world renowned musicians and ensembles, including Red Note Ensemble, trumpet player Mark O’Keeffe, guitarist Ian Watt, flautist Lee Holland and soprano Alison McNeill with whom they were the recipients of the prestigious ‘Enterprise Music Scotland Residency Project Artists’ for the period 2015-2017.

Selected for the International Guitar Foundation’s Young Artist Platform in 2014, Sasha Savaloni is a Live Music Now Scotland Artist and his work has been featured by BBC Radio Scotland. He is a lecturer at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and he is currently pursuing a Doctoral degree at the RCS focusing on the performance of Schubert’s music on guitar.

PROGRAMME:

Franz Schubert (1797-1828) Three Songs from Schwanengesang D.957

Joaquín Turina (1882-1949) Sonata for Solo Guitar, Op.61

Enrique Granados (1867-1916) La Maja de Goya

Brett Dean (b.1961) Three Caprichos after Goya

Interval

J.S. Bach (1685-1750) Suite BWV 997 (Prelude, Sarabande and Gigue)

Manuel de Falla (1876-1946) Homenaje pour le Tombeau de Claude Debussy

Enrique Granados (1867-1916) Danza Española No.5

Gaspar Sanz (1640-1710) Suite Española

Tickets:

€15 / €10 Concessions & members of the Pharos Arts Foundation,

Box Office: Directly from the Foundation’s website www.pharosartsfoundation.org/Tickets_online.htm or Tel. +35722663871 / (Monday – Friday 10:00am-3:00pm)

When

Friday, December 6

Time: 20:30

Where

The Shoe Factory

304 Ermou Street

Nicosia

Cost

€15 / €10

Contact

Pharos Arts Foundation

Phone: 22 663871

