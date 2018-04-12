Saranta Kolones (Forty Columns) Castle

The Byzantine castle known as Saranta Kolones (Forty Columns) is located just north of Pafos (Paphos) Harbour, and takes its name from the large number of granite columns that were found on the site and probably once formed part of the ancient agora.
The castle is believed to have been built at the end of the 7th century AD to protect the port and the city of Nea Pafos from Arab raids, and was later remodelled by the Lusignans.
A three-metre thick wall with eight towers and a moat surrounded the castle. Access was across a wooden bridge spanning the moat. The square courtyard measured 35 metres long by 35 metres wide, with a tower at each corner. The main entrance was through a fifth, horseshoe-shaped tower on the east side.
Destroyed by an earthquake in 1223, the castle was subsequently abandoned.
