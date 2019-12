Visit Rovaniemi, the local tourist board of the Rovaniemi region in Lapland, Finland has posted a video on social media of Santa’s message for this Christmas before departing on his journey around the world.

“I really like it when people are thinking of and appreciating each other…we could be tolerant of the other person’s thoughts and opinions,” Santa says, adding that he would be very happy “if the next time you meet another person you greet them with kind words.”

See the video: