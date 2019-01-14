Salmon with fennel and leek

By chef Evi Ioannou-Chioti
Ingredients
4 pieces of fresh salmon fillet (about 200 grams each)
5 leeks (white part only)
2 medium-sized fennel bulbs in thin pieces
1/4 cup olive oil, 1 medium onion finely chopped
1 cup white dry wine
2 egg yolks
½ cup fresh cream
1 teaspoon saffron
Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Simmer in a pot the wine along with the saffron to remove the color for about 3 minutes. Salt the salmon fillets. Preheat oven to 200 ° C. Cover the onion in olive oil in a large pan and add leeks and fennel. Salt pepper and let them wither for about 10 minutes. Empty the contents of the pan into another pan and spread it out. Place the salmon fillets on top, pour wine and saffron over and salt and pepper.
Step 2:
Cover the baking tin with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
Step 3:
Remove the fish carefully from the tin, strain the vegetables and keep the broth. Place the vegetables on a platter and the fish on top. Lightly beat the eggs with the cream and stir the broth. Place the mixture in a low boiling pot and stir continuously with a wire until it boils. Check the salt pepper and pour the fish and vegetables on the platter.