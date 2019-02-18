Salmon tartare with caper

By chef Kyriacos Kyriacou
Ingredients
- 400 gr fresh salmon fillet without skin and bones
- ½ cup finely chopped fresh onions
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small spoonful of mustard
- 1 teaspoon (Worcestershire sauce) 2 teaspoons fine lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley
- 1 lemon, juice
- ½ cup of caper
- Salt and black pepper
Method
Step 1:
Cut the salmon into very thin cubes and put it in a non-metallic bowl. Stir mustard, olive oil and sour cream in a bowl and then add the salmon. Stir well and then add chopped onions, 1 teaspoon of lemon zest, chopped parsley, salt and pepper. Stir the mixture and keep it covered for 2-6 hours.
Step 2:
Just before serving, add the lemon juice to the salmon. Drain it into a strainer and hold the marinade.
Step 3:
Add the caper to the marinade and divide it into 8 glasses/shots. Add the salmon on top and garnish with the rest of the lemon zest and with small spoonfuls of thyme. Serve it with teaspoons and accompany it with toasted bread.