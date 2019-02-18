Menu
Salmon tartare with caper

By chef Kyriacos Kyriacou

Ingredients

  • 400 gr fresh salmon fillet without skin and bones
  • ½ cup finely chopped fresh onions
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small spoonful of mustard
  • 1 teaspoon (Worcestershire sauce) 2 teaspoons fine lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley
  • 1 lemon, juice
  • ½ cup of caper
  • Salt and black pepper

Method

Step 1:

Cut the salmon into very thin cubes and put it in a non-metallic bowl. Stir mustard, olive oil and sour cream in a bowl and then add the salmon. Stir well and then add chopped onions, 1 teaspoon of lemon zest, chopped parsley, salt and pepper. Stir the mixture and keep it covered for 2-6 hours.

Step 2:

Just before serving, add the lemon juice to the salmon. Drain it into a strainer and hold the marinade.

Step 3:

Add the caper to the marinade and divide it into 8 glasses/shots. Add the salmon on top and garnish with the rest of the lemon zest and with small spoonfuls of thyme. Serve it with teaspoons and accompany it with toasted bread.

