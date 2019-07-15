Menu
Local Food

Salmon sashimi salad

Ingredients

  • 2 fresh salmon fillets, without skin and bone (about 400-450 gr)
  • 1 white sweet onion cut in very thin slices
  • 4 handfuls mixed, chopped lettuce
  • 3 mangoes cut in thin slices
  • 4 lychees peeled and split
  • 1 spoonful of Japanese tobiko botargo οr red botargo (lumpfish)
  • 1 teaspoon wasabi
  • 1 teaspoon ground grated, fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon miso (Japanese powdered broth),
  • 1 tablespoon of Japanese soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of vinegar
  • ½ cup Teriyaki sauce

Method

Step 1

Cut the fish in the direction of its fibers (not counter) into slices (about  ½ cm thickn) and then in rectangles of 5 cm in length and 3 cm in width. Then put them in a bowl.

Step 2

Stir the wasabi with a fork and add the grated fresh ginger, honey, soy sauce and vinegar. Stir until they become a mix. Add the salmon and stir keep stirring.Keep the salmon aside for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3

Mix the lettuce with onion and divide it in 4 dishes. Add the mangoes and the lychees on top. Then drain the salmon, put it in a clean bowl, add the botargo and stir it well everywhere. Place the salmon over the salad, pour the teriyaki sauce over and garnish the dishes with thin breadcrumbs.

