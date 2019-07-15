Salmon sashimi salad

Ingredients
- 2 fresh salmon fillets, without skin and bone (about 400-450 gr)
- 1 white sweet onion cut in very thin slices
- 4 handfuls mixed, chopped lettuce
- 3 mangoes cut in thin slices
- 4 lychees peeled and split
- 1 spoonful of Japanese tobiko botargo οr red botargo (lumpfish)
- 1 teaspoon wasabi
- 1 teaspoon ground grated, fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon miso (Japanese powdered broth),
- 1 tablespoon of Japanese soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of vinegar
- ½ cup Teriyaki sauce
Method
Step 1
Cut the fish in the direction of its fibers (not counter) into slices (about ½ cm thickn) and then in rectangles of 5 cm in length and 3 cm in width. Then put them in a bowl.
Step 2
Stir the wasabi with a fork and add the grated fresh ginger, honey, soy sauce and vinegar. Stir until they become a mix. Add the salmon and stir keep stirring.Keep the salmon aside for 10-15 minutes.
Step 3
Mix the lettuce with onion and divide it in 4 dishes. Add the mangoes and the lychees on top. Then drain the salmon, put it in a clean bowl, add the botargo and stir it well everywhere. Place the salmon over the salad, pour the teriyaki sauce over and garnish the dishes with thin breadcrumbs.