Ingredients

900 grams Foodsaver salmon fillets

Maldon sea salt and black pepper

1 Tbs Minerva extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbs Ardo sliced ginger

300 grams Foodsaver wild rice

250 grams Foodsaver quinoa

500 grams Asian choice edamame

1 cup fresh coriander leaves*

For the dressing

Zest and juice of 3 limes*

1 Tbs Kikkoman soy sauce

3 Tbs sweet chilli sauce

2 Tbs mayonnaise

1 tsp Ardo sliced chilli

1 Tbs Ardo sliced ginger

2 Tbs Ardo sliced spring onion

70 grams Foodsaver red and green sliced peppers

Method

Place thawed salmon fillets in a baking pan. Season with salt and pepper. Bake at 200 C for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and cover loosely with foil. Let them cool enough to flake.

Put 1 tablespoon ginger in a skillet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook over medium heat for about a minute. Then add wild rice and quinoa. Cook over low-medium heat until fully thawed and fluffy. Transfer on a baking sheet to cool.

Put edamame in a bowl. Cover with boiling water. Let them stand for 10 minutes. Press edamame to release the beans.

Make the dressing by combining all ingredients in a small blender or small food-processor. Blend until you have a chunky dressing.

Assemble the salad: Put cooled rice and quinoa in a large bowl. Flake salmon and add most of it to the bowl together with the edamame beans. Pour over 2/3 of the dressing and mix well. Try not to brake the salmon into very small pieces. Add the remaining salmon and dressing.

It’s best if you let the salad stand for an hour before serving. The rice and quinoa will absorb all the great flavours from the dressing making this one delicious salad. Salad keeps well (but never lasts!) covered in the fridge.

