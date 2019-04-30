Menu
Sales of petroleum products up in March

April 30, 2019 at 3:05pm

The total sales of petroleum products in March 2019 recorded an increase of 6.1% compared to the previous month, according to data by the Cyprus Statistical Service.

A rise was recorded in the provisions of Gasoil for Marine Use and Aviation Kerosene, as well as in the sales of Light Fuel Oil, Motor Gasoline and Gasoil Low Sulphur.

On the contrary, a decrease was recorded in the sales of Kerosene, Gasoil and Liquefied Petroleum Gases.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of the month recorded an increase of 5.2% compared to the previous month.

During the period January – March 2019, the total sales of petroleum products recorded a rise of 5.6% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the Statistical Service says.

(Cyprus News Agency)

