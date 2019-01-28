Sales of petroleum products up 1.3% in 2018

Τotal sales of petroleum products in 2018 rose 1.3% compared to the previous year, according to data released Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.
Sales of Gasoil Low Sulphur increased by 4.4%, while sales of Motor Gasoline decreased by 2.6%. There was also a rise in the provisions of Gasoil for Marine use (16.5%) and Aviation Kerosene (3,5%), as well as in the sales of Heavy (7.1%) and Light (3.1%) Fuel Oil. Α decline was observed in the sales of Kerosene (-23.4%), Gasoil (-18.2%) and Liquefied Petroleum Gases (-5.3%).
Total sales of petroleum products in December 2018 recorded an increase of 3.6% compared to the previous month. A rise was recorded in the sales of Kerosene, Gasoil, Liquefied Petroleum Gases and Heavy Fuel Oil. On the contrary, a decrease was observed in the provisions of Gasoil for Marine use and Aviation Kerosene, as well as in the sales of Asphalt, Light Fuel Oil and Gasoil Low Sulphur.
The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of the month recorded a reduction of 1,0% compared to the previous month.
(Cyprus News Agency)