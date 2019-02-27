Safe with €10,000 stolen from Limassol home

A safe containing €10,000 in cash and two pieces of jewellery has been stolen from Limassol home, Philenews reported on Wednesday.
It said that a 61 year old man had reported to police that the theft was committed between 7 am and 3 pm on Tuesday when he was away from home.
He said burglars had broken in through the front door and took off with the safe which was in a bedroom wardrobe. In it was the cash and the two pieces of jewellery of unknown value. There was no insurance cover.
Police are investigating.