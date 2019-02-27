Menu
Local

Safe with €10,000 stolen from Limassol home

February 27, 2019 at 10:29am
Edited by

A safe containing €10,000 in cash and two pieces of jewellery has been stolen from Limassol home, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

It said that a 61 year old man had reported to police that the theft was committed between 7 am and 3 pm on Tuesday when he was away from home.

He said burglars had broken in through the front door and took off with the safe which was in a bedroom wardrobe. In it was the cash and the two pieces of jewellery of unknown value. There was no insurance cover.

Police are investigating.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
February 27, 2019

February inflow to dams breaks record; yearly inflow set to be best in 30 years

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 27, 2019

Pizza company fined €1000 for text message ad

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 27, 2019

Road tax renewals still pending for 317,000 vehicles

Bouli Hadjioannou