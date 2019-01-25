S. Perdios: Cooperation with Melco in establishing Europe’s biggest casino resort

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios referred to the importance of establishing Europe’s biggest casino resort for Cyprus’ tourism product, during a visit to Cyprus Casinos “C2” Nicosia, last Thursday.

The newly appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism was welcomed by Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Group. According to a Melco announcement, Perdios said that “we consider Melco an important contributor to Cyprus’ tourism in establishing the island as a popular and must-visit destination. Our goals are aligned and we will have a close cooperation in establishing Europe’s biggest casino resort and putting Cyprus on the global tourism map.”

The two men also exchanged views on the Deputy Minister’s new strategy for tourism and Melco’s main objectives and goals for the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Casino Resort (ICR) as well as the Cyprus Casinos properties, the announcement says.

Ho also informed the Deputy Minister about the operations of the three Cyprus Casinos so far, as well as the design and construction planning for City of Dreams Mediterranean, which is expected to commence in the next few months.

In his statement, Ho stressed Melco’s commitment to the project, asserting that “Cyprus has all the prerequisites to enhance their reputation as a regional and global premium “must-visit” destination and emerge as a genuine point of reference for luxury tourism and responsible gaming.”

He concluded by saying that “the ICR will provide extraordinary benefits to Cyprus’ economy with a positive impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product and in tackling unemployment”.

CNA