Ryanair to launch Paphos-Beirut flights in October

Ryanair on Wednesday announced flights from Paphos to Beirut commencing in October, as part of its Winter 2019 schedule.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Ryanair also features a two minute video “Explore Paphos with Ryanair”.

Now’s the time to explore Paphos in Cyprus – where we’ve just announced a brand new route to Lebanon 😍 Search your next getaway on https://t.co/LTBSLn5QzB 🌍 pic.twitter.com/YXHVGtGXbr — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 10, 2019

To celebrate the announcement, Ryanair launched a seat sale with fares from just €17.99, for travel in August, which must be booked by midnight Friday ( July 12) only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said: “We’re pleased to announce Ryanair’s low fares have arrived at Beirut, our newest airport and 1st in Lebanon. Our new route to Paphos, Cyprus commences in October 2019 and will operate three times weekly for Winter 2019, ensuring customers in Lebanon can book low fare flights to Paphos as far out as March 2020.

“To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale on our network from just €17.99 for travel in August which are available for booking until midnight Friday (12 Jul). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Paphos Regional Board of Tourism welcomed the announcement, saying it would give impetus to the economy and promote tourism, particularly short-stay visits, wedding tourism and honeymoon travel.

Board director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou said that he was particularly happy that Ryanair is continuing to invest in Paphos.

“Paphos is closer to its target to once again be an all-year tourist destination. We would like to thank Ryanair for their trust in the destination as well as Hermes airports and the ministries for their efforts to promote the island’s connectivity,” he said.

On June 26, Ryanair announced seven new routes from Paphos — Berlin Tegel, Bournemouth, Kyiv, Mykonos, Liverpool, Katowice and Malta.

