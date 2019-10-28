Ryanair ‘sustains’ Paphos Airport

Ryanair’s new winter schedule via Paphos International Airport will be Paphos’ ‘salvation’ once again this year, given the drop in the number of airlines operating flights to and from the Paphos Airport noted in the past couple of months which has raised concerns regarding the inflow of visitors to be expected within the Paphos district in 2020.

However, considering the company’s daily operations this winter, the number of visitors travelling through Paphos is deemed to be satisfactory, and will maintain a steady flow of visitors to the Paphos International Airport in the new year.

High demand is still noted for the company’s “flagship flight” to Thessaloniki as well as Chania and Mykonos, while Ryanair flights to and from Paphos also includes flights to northern and eastern Europe, with Paphos residents particularly demanding destinations such as Stansted in London, Krakow or Bucharest. The addition of the Ryanair flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv, Kaunas, Riga and Budapest is also seen as enhancing Paphos’ tourism product.

Tourism professionals record a significant increase in arrivals of tourists travelling without intermediary agents which benefits specific sectors of the economy such as services, commerce and catering.

