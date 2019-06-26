Ryanair announces 7 new routes to Paphos

Ryanair on Wednesday confirmed it will continue to grow in Cyprus next winter and will deliver a total of 1.2 million customers annually at Larnaca and Paphos airports, a 30% increase year-on-year.

Ryanair expanded its 2019/2020 winter schedule, and will deliver 25 routes in total including seven new routes from Paphos.

Continued growth in Cyprus has put Ryanair in the No.1 position for market share in Cyprus, the low cost airline said.

To celebrate this further growth in Cyprus, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99, for travel in September and October,which must be booked by midnight Friday (June 28), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Today we’re announcing 7 new routes to/from Paphos, delivering a total of 1.2m customers annually in Cyprus 🛫 Read the full details here ⬇️ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 26, 2019

Ryanair’s Cyprus 2019/2020 schedule will deliver:

At Paphos:

24 total routes including five new summer routes to Berlin Tegel (2 pw), Bournemouth (2 pw), Kyiv (2 pw), Mykonos (3 pw) & Liverpool (2 pw) including four new winter routes to Katowice (weekly), Kyiv (2 pw, ctd), Liverpool (2 pw, ctd) & Malta (2 pw)



At Larnaca:

One route to Brussels Zaventem (2 pw)

In Limassol, Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien said: “Cyprus is a wonderful tourist and business-friendly destination. Ryanair, now Cyprus’ leading airline, is pleased to confirm double digit growth this winter as we deliver new Cyprus routes, traffic, tourism and jobs. ”

And he added: “To celebrate this growth, and our biggest ever schedule for 2019, we are releasing seats for sale on our network from €19.99, for travel in September and October. This offer is available for booking until midnight Friday (28 Jun). ”