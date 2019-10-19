Russian woman who fell off a balcony dies

A 47-year old Russian woman, who fell to the ground from the third storey of a block of flats, has died.

She underwent surgery at Paphos General Hospital but in spite of doctors’ efforts to save her, she died because of the very serious injuries she had sustained.

The accident happened on Skopelos street, in Paphos, when, according to her partner, shortly after one o’clock this morning, they returned from a night out, having consumed large quantities of alcohol. The woman went out on the balcony to get some fresh air and fell to the ground.

According to police sources, it seems it was indeed an accident as part of the protective railing on the balcony collapsed due to the weight of the woman’s body.

Investigations into the accident continue and at this stage, police have ruled out criminal act.