Russian woman arrested for speeding and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

A 39-year-old woman from Russia was arrested by traffic police on Saturday evening for speeding on the Larnaca – Limassol highway and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
The woman, who lives in Limassol, was driving at 150 km per hour. The legal limit on the highway is 100 km.
The police administered an alco-test on the woman which registered 37 mlg instead of 22 mlg. Furthermore the police conducted a narco-test with a positive reading for cocaine and amphetamine use.
The 39-year-old was taken to Kofinou Police Station where she was charged and released to be summoned later in court.