Russian navy ship ‘aggressively approached’ U.S. destroyer in Arabian Sea

January 10, 2020 at 6:41pm
A Russian navy ship “aggressively approached” a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday.

The Fifth Fleet said the U.S. destroyer USS Farragut sounded five short blasts and requested the Russian ship alter course.

“The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another,” the statement said.

(Reuters)

