Russian involved in fatal collision was driving at 180-190 km per hour

Police have clear indications of the speed at which a 50 year old Russian was driving on the Limassol highway when he was involved in a collision which killed Panayiotis Christoforou, philenews reports.

It said that police had last night carried out a reconstruction at the site of the fatal accident near Pareklissia which indicated that the Russian was driving between 180 km and 190 km per hour.

The Russian driver, who tests show was intoxicated, has been charged with manslaughter and was remanded in police custody until the trial.

The fatal accident occurred at around 1 am on November 28 near Moutayiaka on the Nicosia-Limassol highway when the car driven by the suspect rammed into the back of Christoforou’s car at great speed. The 27 year old father of a young child was killed instantly.

Philenews said that the results of blood tests showed 243 mg of alcohol in the Russian’s blood. The legal limit in blood is 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The tests also detected sleeping pills in the Russian driver’s blood.

Reports said that the Russian had been at a party and was taken home by friends because he was intoxicated. But a little later, he took his second car and caused the collision.

Tests on the victim showed no trace of alcohol or other substances.

The 50-year-old had initially told police that he had no recollection of the accident, but after his arrest for manslaughter opted to exercise his right to remain silent revealing nothing concerning the events before the accident or any other relevant information.

Read more