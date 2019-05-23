Menu
Local

Couple robbed in Limassol home

May 23, 2019 at 6:43pm
Police are looking for five men who entered a home in Yermasoyia in Limassol at around 3 pm on Thursday, tied up and gagged a man and a woman and made off with valuables, philenews reports. The couple were also hit.

The five men are non-Cypriot. They are described  as aged between 25 and 30, of slight build who came and left from the house on foot.

It added that it was still unclear what had been stolen from the home.

The victims are a Russian man aged 33 and a Bulgarian woman aged 34.

They were taken to Limassol Hospital with bruises.

The home has CCTV.

