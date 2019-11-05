Russia welcomes leaders’ meeting with SG

The Russian Embassy in Cyprus has welcomed the decision of the two leaders in Cyprus, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to conduct a trilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Berlin on November 25 and points out that the final decision must be taken without imposition of ready-made recipes.

In a post on Facebook, the Russian Embassy says that it supports the leaders` aspiration for agreement on the renewal of talks on comprehensive and fair settlement in Cyprus, based on UN resolutions and convergences between the sides.

“We consider it important that the final decision be taken by the Cypriots themselves without outside interference and imposition of ready-made recipes,” the post says.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

