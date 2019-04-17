Russia opposes artificial link between UNFICYP’s mandate and progress in talks

Russia opposes the artificial link between the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate and the progress of the negotiations on the Cyprus problem, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Nicosia, Stanislav Osadchiy told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The Ambassador was asked about Russia`s expressed readiness to send up to five servicemen of its armed forces to UNFICYP.

Osadchiy said that “the decision of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to send for the first time, apart from the Russian police officers who are already fulfilling their duty, up to five Russian military servicemen to the UNFICYP as liaison officers, military observers and staff officers, reaffirms the importance that Russia attaches to the UN mission’s responsible and significant task on the island.”

We believe, he added, “that the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus effectively carries out its activities. We oppose the artificial link between the UN assistance and the progress of the negotiations.” Osadchiy stressed.

He noted that “against the background of the unresolved Cyprus problem, we support the maintenance of the basic parameters of the peacekeepers’ mandate unchanged, including their staff potential. We are sure that the UN ‘blue helmets’ should play their important stabilizing role further.”

“We hope that the UN Secretariat will react positively to our proposal,” Osadchiy concluded.

The Tass News Agency said earlier this week that according to a presidential order, Putin has instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Defense Ministry to inform the UN Secretariat that Russia is ready to send up to 30 Russian servicemen to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and up to five members of the military to UNFICYP.

The document entrusts the Russian Foreign Ministry with informing the UN Secretariat of “Russia’s readiness to send up to five servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus as liaison officers, military observers and staff officers,” the presidential order informs.

(Cyprus News Agency)

