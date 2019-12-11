Runite Nicosia 2020

A year has passed since the first Runite Nicosia, when the participants ran around the whole town, symbolically uniting it. The island is still divided but its people will start the new year hopeful and optimistic and will again run together across the divide capital.

This is neither a race nor a competitive run, it’s open to all runners from all corners and all communities of the island, to get to know each other and send a positive message through the streets of Nicosia. Running brings people together, Running unites.

The run will start at 10:30am from the Home 4 Cooperation and it will be an easy 8-10km run on both sides of Nicosia. It will finish at the H4C where hot coffee and tea will be served and where also the Bi-communal Choir For Peace in Cyprus will be singing, adding a special musical note to the event.

(Please make sure you bring your ID for the crossing)

When

Saturday, January 11 from 10:30am till 01:30pm

Where

Home for Cooperation, 28 Marcou Dracou Street (opposite Ledra Palace) Nicosia 1102

Cost

Free

Contacts

Phone: 22445740

Facebook Page