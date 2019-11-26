Ruling Disy party wants in depth investigations into ‘spy van’ case

As the ‘spy van’ case drags on, ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Tuesday said justice should prevail if personal data and privacy of any citizen of Cyprus was indeed violated.

“And if any surveillance of any citizen was, indeed, carried out then justice should prevail no matter who was behind that act,” he told journalists.

“And if, indeed, the surveillance of a political person was carried out then this is an even worse criminal action because it takes us back to medieval times,” he added.

Averof also said that Disy has never avoided taking a stand on this controversial issue and fully agrees with Opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou that it concerns personal private data.

It is the right of every citizen to communicate freely and that’s why Disy wants in-depth investigations to be carried out so that the truth gets to shine.

Investigations into the case of the spy van seized by police about 10 days ago are reportedly at an advanced stage. These are being carried out by people in the state and private sector.

The ‘spy van’ story was showcased in a Forbes video story broadcast several months ago that recently went viral in Cyprus.

Forbes had named the owner of the van as ex-Israeli intelligence officer Tal Dilian, who allegedly heads a Cyprus-registered company that owns the vehicle.

The ‘spy van’ saga which is an embarrassment for Cyprus even prompted a meeting last week between President Nicos Anastasiades and Opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou. Also attending the Presidential Palace meeting were the Police Chief and the Justice Minister.

Akel was the party demanding an investigation following press reports on the vehicle with the capability of hacking any mobile device.

Akel kept asking what the government is doing to protect personal data and privacy.

