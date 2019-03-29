Menu
Rotting Christ “Heretics Tour”

Following the publication of their much awaited biography “NON SERVIAM: The Official Story of Rotting Christ”, the Greek metal band released their new album “Heretics” in February 2019, and Cyprus is among their first live shows, on March 31st 2019.

Date: 31/March/2019 (Sunday)
Place: Diaxroniki (Nicosia)
Time: 20:00

Opening band: MIRROR
Support band: TEMPLE OF EVIL

Tickets:

Presale: 
– 15 EUR (until end of November)
– 20 EUR

At Door:
– 25 EUR

Limited Tickets:
– 30 EUR – Limited number of tickets for upper deck (sitting area) will be released in 2019 (to reserve the sitting area tickets call (+357) 97612029).

All tickets will have Rotting Christ members autographed signatures printed on them.

NICOSIA
– Maro’s 24 Hour Kiosk, Larnakos 119A, Aglantzia, tel. (+357) 22332052
– QuikR Kiosk, Strovolos (Tseriou roundabout), tel. (+357) 22325231

LIMASSOL
– Kafeneio Papagalos, Saripolou 5, tel. (+357) 99532992
– Philipos 24 Hour Kiosk (Germasogeia beach avenue), tel. (+357) 25313660

LARNACA
– Savino Rock Bar, tel. (+357) 24620861

PAPHOS
– Rock Fm, tel. (+357) 26822073

For any further info call (+357) 97612029

